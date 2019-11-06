DEMONICAL Part Ways With Vocalist, Announce Replacement

Swedish melodic, brutal death metal band, Demonical, have announced the parting of ways with vocalist Alexander Högbom (October Tide).

Högbom, who recorded one studio album with the band (2018's Chaos Manifesto) announced his decision in June, with plans to leave the band permanently after Scandinavia Deathfest 2019. Demonical already found a replacement in Christofer Säterdal (central figure in the picture), who will join the band as their new frontman.

Bassist Martin Schulman provides more details on the matter: "Demonical and vocalist Alexander Högbom have parted ways without involvement of neither deep drama nor bad blood. This has been in the making for quite some time - even if not publicly revealed - as already five months ago - Alexander informed the rest of the band about his need to step back after Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 in order to focus on other things in life. We respect Alex's decision, want to thank him for all the years in the band, and wish him the very best of luck for the future, whatever it might hold. Demonical would like to welcome Christofer Säterdal to the ranks as the bands new frontman. Christofer has proven his quality and dedication in various bands during the years with Swedish viking-metallers Fimbultyr being the most prominent one. The rehearsals and recordings done during the summer have made us confident that Chris is the right man for the position and the one who can carry on the torch. The path forward looks nothing but victorious!”

Säterdal will make his live debut with Demonical on November 14 in Stockholm, before heading out on Brazil Ablaze Tour, which starts on December 5 in Manaus. The band is gearing up to record a follow-up to Chaos Manifesto this winter. The yet-untitled record is tentatively slated for an early summer 2020 release via Agonia Records.

Lineup:

Christofer Säterdal - vocals

Eki Kumpulainen - guitars

Johan Haglund - guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Ronnie Bergerstål - drums