DEMONICAL To Begin Recording New Album In November

Next month, Swedish death metal band Demonical will start recording what will become their fifth full-length album, and first for Agonia Records, expected to be released in early 2018.

A new EP, titled Black Flesh Redemption, and a handful of festival appearances, tours, and one-off dates, carried Demonical through 2015 and 2016, yet it's about time to announce a successor to Darkness Unbound, the band's last studio album from late-2013.

The twin, more melodic brother to Centinex, Demonical emerged on the latter's ashes in 2006, and little did expect to share the same frontman, Alexander Högbom (also of October Tide), since April this year. The new album will be the first to feature him on vocals, after the departure of the band's long-time signer, Sverker Widgren, and first to feature a strong, well bonded lineup.

Demonical issued the following statement: "We're off on the path towards the untrodden might once again. On the 8th of November, we will start to nail down our fifth full-length album, the first one to feature our new vocalist Alexander Högbom and the first recording in years featuring a permanent 5-piece line-up.

“The sessions will take place at various locations around Sweden and the recording will be mixed and mastered by the award winning producer Karl Daniel Lidén, know from his work with acts such as Terra Tenebrosa, Katatonia and Cult Of Luna.

“The album will continue the traditional Demonical path with fierce HM-2 driven Swedish death metal, however, it will also feature some new elements and streaks we haven’t explored before as well as bringing forth traces from the past.

“Expect a spring 2018 release through Agonia Records followed by worldwide touring.”



More news will be revealed soon.

Upcoming shows:

April

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload

20 - Alicante, Spain - Sala Babel

21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Estudios

22 - Zaragoza, Spain - Utopia