DEMONICAL To Embark On European Tour With MYSTIFIER In Summer 2020

Swedish death metal tyrants, Demonical, are set to tour Europe together with Brazil's Mystifier in July 2020. The band will hit the road with their new frontman Christofer Säterdal, whose addition to the band was announced late 2019.

Säterdal already made his Demonical debut during a one-night gig in Stockholm this passed November, as well as throughout Brazil Ablaze tour, which took place last month. What's even more important, the band is currently working on a follow-up to Chaos Manifesto (their last album from 2018). The new record, yet-untitled, is tentatively slated for an early summer 2020 release via Agonia Records, and will most likely coincide with the newly announced tour.

Upcoming Demonical dates:

April

11 - Münich, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting

July (with Mystifier)

2 - Friesack, Germany - Under the Black Sun Fest

3 - Topolna, Czech Republic - Symbolic Open Air

4 - Kreuztal, Germany - Into the Dungeon Festival

5 - Moormerland, Germany - Club Phoenix

6 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

7 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

8 - Paris, France - Le Klub

9 - Toulouse, France - L’Usine A Musique

10 - Chevenez, Switzerland - Forest Fest

11 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

July

25 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut Festival

October

9 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Deathfest

Lineup:

Christofer Säterdal - vocals

Eki Kumpulainen - guitars

Johan Haglund - guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Ronnie Bergerstål - drums