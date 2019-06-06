DEMONS & WIZARDS - 2019 Reissues Unboxed; Video
Tomorrow (Friday, June 7), sees the reissue of the first two Demons & Wizards albums. Check out this new unboxing video:
“You have just discovered Demons & Wizards or want to renew your Demons & Wizards collection? Check out our re-releases to be in store on June 7. We were impressed ourselves when we saw all the beautiful stuff there is. Certainly a nice treat for everyone’s collection!” - Hansi Kürsch
See Hansi and Jon talk about the 2019 remasters of Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King, below:
Demons & Wizards recently released a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.
Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:
(Please note: Both remasters are available digitally already on all relevant streaming and download platforms.)
Watch Kürsch and Schaffer reveal the live lineup of Demons & Wizards in this video:
Tour dates:
June
8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air
30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
July
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest
6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower