DEMONS & WIZARDS - 2019 Reissues Unboxed; Video

Tomorrow (Friday, June 7), sees the reissue of the first two Demons & Wizards albums. Check out this new unboxing video:

“You have just discovered Demons & Wizards or want to renew your Demons & Wizards collection? Check out our re-releases to be in store on June 7. We were impressed ourselves when we saw all the beautiful stuff there is. Certainly a nice treat for everyone’s collection!” - Hansi Kürsch

See Hansi and Jon talk about the 2019 remasters of Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King, below:

Demons & Wizards recently released a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.

Watch Kürsch and Schaffer reveal the live lineup of Demons & Wizards in this video:

Tour dates:

June

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air

30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

July

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower