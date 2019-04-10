DEMONS & WIZARDS Announce North American Tour With Special Guests LIZZY BORDEN, TYR

Legendary metal band, Demons & Wizards, have just announced their A Magical Encounter With Demons & Wizards North American headline tour. The band will hit the road starting August 17 in Los Angeles and will be wrapping with their sold out show on September 7 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by special guests Lizzy Borden and Tyr and will be playing major markets like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and more.

“Demons & Wizards touring North America? That is going to be pure magic, guaranteed,” states Hansi Kürsch about the tour announcement . “You better not miss it, cause you never know when the Demon and the Wizard will join forces again. I am really thrilled about these first shows for Demons & Wizards in North America and we are going to make every single night a legendary night to remember. Join us on this path of glory.”

“I am very happy that we've announced the first ever Demons & Wizards tour in North America,” adds Jon Shaffer. “We’ve been getting fan requests for many years to bring this show to all points around the world. To be able to do it in the USA is an exciting development. Stay heavy and see you on the road soon!”

Founded in 1999 by Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), Demons & Wizards released two highly acclaimed albums Demons & Wizards (1999) and Touched By The Crimson King (2005). The band recently announced their worldwide signing to Century Media Records and is gearing up to release their highly anticipated third studio album, which is scheduled for early 2020.

Before then, Century Media Records will release the band’s first two sold out albums as expanded deluxe editions. Remastered by Zeuss (Iced Earth, Queensrÿche, Sanctuary), both releases will be out on June 7, and will feature liner notes by Hansi Kürsch and Jon Schaffer as well as bonus material and will be released as a Limited Edition Digipak, Deluxe 2LP with Etching and LP-booklet as well as digital deluxe editions.

Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:

- Demons & Wizards

- Touched By The Crimson King

Tour dates:

May

31 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

June

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

29 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air

30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

July

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival

7 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

A Magical Encounter With Demons & Wizards

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower (Sold Out)

Demons & Wizards are:

Jon Schaffer - guitars

Hansi Kürsch - vocals

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)