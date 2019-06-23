DEMONS & WIZARDS - Hellfest 2019 Press Conference And Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Posted
June 23, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Demons & Wizards, featuring Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), are back on stage after 19 years. They performed at the Hellfest in Clisson, France this weekend, and during their stay at the festival they held a press conference to discuss the work being done on the project's next album. Check it out below along with fan-filmed live video of their entire set.
Hellfest 2019 setlist:
"Rites Of Passage"
"Heaven Denies"
"Poor Man's Crusade"
"Crimson King"
"Love's Tragedy Asunder"
"Burning Times" (Iced Earth cover)
"Welcome to Dying" (Blind Guardian cover)
"The Gunslinger"
"Terror Train"
"Blood On My Hands"
"Fiddler On The Green"
Joining Schaffer and Kürsch on their current tour are guitarist Jake Dreyer (Witherfall, Iced Earth), bassist Marcus Siepen (Blind Guardian), drummer Fredrik Ehmke (Blind Guardian, Sinbreed), and keyboardist Joost Van Den Broek (After Forever, Ayreon).
Tour dates:
June
28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air
30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
July
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest
6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower