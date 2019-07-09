DEMONS & WIZARDS Live At Hellfest 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
Demons & Wizards, featuring Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), recently performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. ARTE Concert has now posted professionally-filmed footage of the band's entire set. Watch below.
Hellfest 2019 setlist:
"Rites Of Passage"
"Heaven Denies"
"Poor Man's Crusade"
"Crimson King"
"Love's Tragedy Asunder"
"Burning Times" (Iced Earth cover)
"Welcome to Dying" (Blind Guardian cover)
"The Gunslinger"
"Terror Train"
"Blood On My Hands"
"Fiddler On The Green"
Joining Schaffer and Kürsch on their current tour are guitarist Jake Dreyer (Witherfall, Iced Earth), bassist Marcus Siepen (Blind Guardian), drummer Fredrik Ehmke (Blind Guardian, Sinbreed), and keyboardist Joost Van Den Broek (After Forever, Ayreon).
Tour dates:
July
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower