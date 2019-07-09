DEMONS & WIZARDS Live At Hellfest 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Demons & Wizards, featuring Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), recently performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. ARTE Concert has now posted professionally-filmed footage of the band's entire set. Watch below.

Hellfest 2019 setlist:

"Rites Of Passage"

"Heaven Denies"

"Poor Man's Crusade"

"Crimson King"

"Love's Tragedy Asunder"

"Burning Times" (Iced Earth cover)

"Welcome to Dying" (Blind Guardian cover)

"The Gunslinger"

"Terror Train"

"Blood On My Hands"

"Fiddler On The Green"

Joining Schaffer and Kürsch on their current tour are guitarist Jake Dreyer (Witherfall, Iced Earth), bassist Marcus Siepen (Blind Guardian), drummer Fredrik Ehmke (Blind Guardian, Sinbreed), and keyboardist Joost Van Den Broek (After Forever, Ayreon).

Tour dates:

July

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower