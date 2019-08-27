DEMONS & WIZARDS Release Exclusive Live Footage Of "The Gunslinger" From Wacken Open Air 2019; Video
August 27, 2019, an hour ago
Demons & Wizards have just released exclusive live footage of their performance of “The Gunslinger”, from Wacken Open Air 2019. Watch the stunning video of the band performing to a sold out crowd below.
“What an insane rollercoaster ride. This clip is a great legacy of our amazing first Wacken appearance,” states Demons & Wizards frontman Hansi Kürsch. “It brings back some great moments of a fantastic show and showcases perfectly well how incredible this show was in general, a mind-blowing experience for us. Band and audience were literally on fire. Certainly a magic moment. Enjoy.”
Demons & Wizards is currently on the road for their A Magical Encounter With Demons & Wizards North American headline tour. Catch the band with Lizzy Borden and Tyr for their remaining shows in massive markets such as New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago.
Dates:
August
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower