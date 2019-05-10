DEMONS & WIZARDS Release Lyric Video For "Heaven Denies" From Remastered Self-Titled Album
May 10, 2019, 42 minutes ago
On June 7, the two highly acclaimed albums Demons & Wizards (2000) and Touched By The Crimson King (2005) are going to be released physically again. Now, Demons & Wizards present a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.
Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:
(Please note: Both remasters are available digitally already on all relevant streaming and download platforms.)
Remastered by Zeuss (Iced Earth, Queensrÿche, Rob Zombie), these two records will be released as expanded deluxe editions. The expanded editions will feature liner notes by Hansi Kürsch & Jon Schaffer as well as bonus material and will be released as Limited Edition Digipak, Deluxe 2LP with Etching & LP-booklet as well as digital deluxe editions.
This summer, Demons & Wizards will celebrate a massive return, playing some of the most renowned European Festivals alongside a few, selected club shows.
Tour dates:
May
31 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
June
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air
30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
July
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest
6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower
Demons & Wizards are:
Hansi Kürsch - vocals
Jon Schaffer - guitars
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)