DEMONS & WIZARDS Release Lyric Video For "Heaven Denies" From Remastered Self-Titled Album

On June 7, the two highly acclaimed albums Demons & Wizards (2000) and Touched By The Crimson King (2005) are going to be released physically again. Now, Demons & Wizards present a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.

Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:

- Demons & Wizards

- Touched By The Crimson King



(Please note: Both remasters are available digitally already on all relevant streaming and download platforms.)

Remastered by Zeuss (Iced Earth, Queensrÿche, Rob Zombie), these two records will be released as expanded deluxe editions. The expanded editions will feature liner notes by Hansi Kürsch & Jon Schaffer as well as bonus material and will be released as Limited Edition Digipak, Deluxe 2LP with Etching & LP-booklet as well as digital deluxe editions.

This summer, Demons & Wizards will celebrate a massive return, playing some of the most renowned European Festivals alongside a few, selected club shows.

Tour dates:

May

31 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

June

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air

30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

July

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower

Demons & Wizards are:

Hansi Kürsch - vocals

Jon Schaffer - guitars

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)