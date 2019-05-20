DEMONS & WIZARDS - Studio Report: Recording The Choirs

See Demons & Wizards work on backing vocals for their upcoming 2019 live shows.

Founded in 1999 by Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), Demons & Wizards released two albums, Demons & Wizards (1999) and Touched By The Crimson King (2005). The band is currently working on their highly anticipated third studio album, which is scheduled to be released in early 2020. Prior to that, Demons & Wizards will celebrate a massive return to stages worldwide!

“We are finally starting to get set up for the big stages,” Hansi Kürsch and Jon Schaffer reveal. “Rehearsals have just started and everything is proceeding perfectly well. Check out our backing vocal session from the other day and don’t miss our kick off shows in two weeks from now. See you on the road!”

On June 7th, the two highly acclaimed albums - Demons & Wizards (2000) and Touched By The Crimson King (2005) - are going to be released physically again. Now, Demons & Wizards present a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.

Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:

- Demons & Wizards

- Touched By The Crimson King



(Please note: Both remasters are available digitally already on all relevant streaming and download platforms.)

Remastered by Zeuss (Iced Earth, Queensrÿche, Rob Zombie), these two records will be released as expanded deluxe editions. The expanded editions will feature liner notes by Hansi Kürsch & Jon Schaffer as well as bonus material and will be released as Limited Edition Digipak, Deluxe 2LP with Etching & LP-booklet as well as digital deluxe editions.

This summer, Demons & Wizards will celebrate a massive return, playing some of the most renowned European Festivals alongside a few, selected club shows.

Tour dates:

May

31 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

June

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air

30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

July

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower

For further details, visit Demons & Wizards on Facebook.