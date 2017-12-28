DEMONSTEALER Streaming New Track "Sculpting The Archetype" Featuring SEPTICFLESH, ABORTED, NERVECELL Members (Video)

A new Demonstealer track, "Sculpting The Archetype", is available for streaming below. The track features contributions from members of Septicflesh, Aborted and Nervecell.

"Sculpting The Archetype" will be featured on the upcoming release, The Last Reptilian Warrior, which will now include an extra track that will feature acclaimed drummer Daniel Presland (Ne Obliviscaris). A video of him talking about his participation can be viewed below:

The album artwork was created by Reuben Bhattacharya, aka Visual Amnesia (Slipknot, Twelve Foot Ninja, Demonic Resurrection).

Extended version of the continuous two-panel artwork:

Updated tracklisting:



"The Grand Collapse Of Humanity" (featuring Kevin Paradis/Benighted)

"Sculpting The Archetype" (featuring Krimh/Septicflesh, Stefano/Aborted, Rami/Nervecell)

"The Perspective Of Evil" (featuring Romain Goulon/Necrophagist, Arran McSporran/Virvum)

"The Human Pestilence" (featuring David Diepold/Cognizance, Stefano/Hideous Divinity)

"No Victory In War" (featuring Kevin Paradis/Benighted, Shoi Sen/De Profundis)

"The Weak Shall Perish" (featuring David Diepold/Cognizance, Arran McSporran/De Profundis, Mendel/Aborted)

"The Last Reptilian Warrior"

+ to be announced bonus track featuring Dan Presland (Ne Obliviscaris)

"The Grand Collapse Of Humanity" video:

The crowd-funding campaign for this album is still going on at this location.