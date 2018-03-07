DEMONSTEALER Streaming “The Human Pestilence” Track Featuring ABORTED, HIDEOUS DIVINITY Members

Demonstealer is wasting no time in unleashing tracks from his massive album The Last Reptilian Warrior which has guest drummers from prominent bands from all over such as SepticFlesh, Benighted, Ne Obliviscaris, Cognizance and Necrophagist. The latest track has the drummer of Cognizance involved along with the bassist of Aborted and Hideous Divinity.

The band's founder Sahil Makhiija a.k.a Demonstealer had this to say about it:

"This was a super fun song to write and it was the most collaborative song on the album with David being integral in helping shape the song and riffs with his input. Stefano is also super professional to work with and he just nailed the track in like a day and sent it back to me. The track is at 260bpm and David nailed it in a single take which blew my mind as well. I'm super excited for people to hear this, even though this project is taking a bit more time than I would have liked I'm glad that we're half way through the album already. Four songs recorded and released and four more to go."

The album artwork was created by Reuben Bhattacharya, aka Visual Amnesia (Slipknot, Twelve Foot Ninja, Demonic Resurrection).

Extended version of the continuous two-panel artwork:

Updated tracklisting:



"The Grand Collapse Of Humanity" (featuring Kevin Paradis/Benighted)

"Sculpting The Archetype" (featuring Krimh/Septicflesh, Stefano/Aborted, Rami/Nervecell)

"The Perspective Of Evil" (featuring Romain Goulon/Necrophagist, Arran McSporran/Virvum)

"The Human Pestilence" (featuring David Diepold/Cognizance, Stefano/Hideous Divinity)

"No Victory In War" (featuring Kevin Paradis/Benighted, Shoi Sen/De Profundis)

"The Weak Shall Perish" (featuring David Diepold/Cognizance, Arran McSporran/De Profundis, Mendel/Aborted)

"The Last Reptilian Warrior"

+ to be announced bonus track featuring Dan Presland (Ne Obliviscaris)

"The Grand Collapse Of Humanity" video:

The crowd-funding campaign for this album is still going on at this location.