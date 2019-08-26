DENIAL OF GOD - The Hallow Mass Due In October; Artwork, Tracklisting Unveiled

Danish black metal band Denial Of God is set to return with their third album, The Hallow Mass. Scheduled to be jointly released by Osmose Productions and Hells Headbangers on October 25th, The Hallow Mass was preceded by the short 'n' sweet The Shapeless Mass EP in June, which stoked the fires for yet more new recordings since 2012's Death And The Beyond.

Denial Of God have perfected an idiosyncratic style of black metal that's positively drenched in the supernatural and remains firm in their conviction of more classicist-styled songwriting. In fact, "black metal" might even be a misnomer; rather, black horror metal would be more accurate.

Recorded once again at Berno Studio, where the previous two albums and several EPs were recorded, The Hallow Mass is indeed a massive experience, comprising seven epic-length tracks in an incredibly visual 63 minutes - or put more accurately, six central songs and one intermezzo, underlining Denial Of God's undeniably cinematic approach to metal.

Indeed, within that cinematic experience lays the band's most varied and diverse album to date, and boldly do they begin with the 15-minute sorta-title track "Hallowmas", which includes a compelling middle section consisting solely of keyboards - even more bold for Denial Of God, as they generally end their albums with the longest track.

Nevertheless, The Hallow Mass ends on a high note with the straightforward-yet-twisted "The Transylvanian Dream," and in between those two tracks do the trio somewhat subvert their trademark melancholy: more aggressive overall than, say, the solemn Death And The Beyond, but dive deeper into the material and discover that same strong sense of melancholy, built upon their characteristic horror aesthetic and theatrical performance.

Of course, backed by outstanding drumming from Galheim, frontman Ustumallagam gives another commanding performance which further underlines Denial Of God's ever-unique nature: raw, blackened vocals that never become senseless screaming, but which actually make the lyrics relatively easy to understand and penetrate the listener's consciousness.

Topped off by stunningly atmospheric full-gatefold artwork by Markus Vesper, who delivered the art for Death And The Beyond, Denial Of God's The Hallow Mass is the timely return of true black horror metal.

Tracklisting:

"Hallowmas"

"Undead Hunger"

"The Shapeless Mass"

"The Lake In The Woods"

"Hour Of The Worm"

"A Thousand Funerals"

"The Transylvanian Dream"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Expect a first track premiere to be revealed shortly.