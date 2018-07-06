DENIED Streaming “False Truth” Lyric Video

Swedish metallers, Denied, released their new album, Freedom Of Speech, on February 13th via Sliptrick Records. A lyric video for the track “False Truth” is available below.

Freedom Of Speech was co-produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studio Stockholm, Sweden. Lead vocals on all tracks by Johan Fahlberg (Jaded Heart) except "Don't You Know Me", "The Ferryman" and "Freedom Of Speech". Keyboards and effects by Fredrik Folkare. Very special guests on the album include Chris Laney (Pretty Maids), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn), Andreas Larsson, and Madde Svärd.

The cover artwork for the disc was created by Alexander Lifbom.