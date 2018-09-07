DENIED Streaming “Freedom Of Speech” Video

Swedish metal band Denied have released an official video for the title track from this years juggernaut of an album, Freedom Of Speech. A rifftastic tune of angry, petulant guitars going full-tilt into oblivion. The track also features female backing vocals contributed by special guest Madde Svärd.

Freedom Of Speech was co-produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studio Stockholm, Sweden. Lead vocals on all tracks by Johan Fahlberg (Jaded Heart) except "Don't You Know Me", "The Ferryman" and "Freedom Of Speech". Keyboards and effects by Fredrik Folkare. Very special guests on the album include Chris Laney (Pretty Maids), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn), Andreas Larsson, and Madde Svärd.

The cover artwork for the disc was created by Alexander Lifbom.