Denmark's VANIR To Release Allfather Album In February; Music Video For "Fejd" Single Streaming

Danish masters of viking metal, Vanir, have delivered a first taste of their new album, Allfather, due to be released on February 15th via Mighty Music. "Fejd", the first single, comes with a fitting new music video in a day when the Danish Vikings are confirmed in Udgårdsfest, the new pagan/folk/viking festival taking place in Pumpehuset, Denmark, May 31st - June 1st.

"Fejd" deals with one of Denmark's most significant family reigns. The story about the son Svend Tveskæg and his father Harald Bluetooth. A showdown that not only dealt with different views of the culture, where Harald stood for change and the new "Christian path", and his son wanted a more conservative direction rooted in the Nordic gods. It is also a showdown that leads to a united Scandinavia through a strong commander who ruled from Denmark to England before his death in 1014. The album Allfather is a tribute to Tveskæg's accomplishments and the importance it had not only for the northern countries but also the English and European cultural heritage. "

Clean vocals on "Fejd" are sung by Martin Steene of Danish power metallers Iron Fire. All vocals are sung in Danish.

Since the formation of the band in 2009, Vanir have released four full-length albums and is now ready to launch their fifth album, Allfather.

There is no doubt that Vanir is the greatest Viking-metal act coming out of Denmark, with a discography that ranges from folk to death / black-metal influenced Viking metal.

With Allfather, Vanir have once again created a melodic death / black metal experience with a sharp focus on melody and brutal riffs, which should appeal to all fans of Amon Amarth, Immortal, Ensiferum, etc.

Vanir has in recent years focused on the Nordic countries as well as Germany and has played over 150 shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany and Denmark. In addition, the band has performed at a number of festivals including Hörnerfest, Boarstream Open Air, Barther Metal Open Air, Copenhell, Aalborg Metal Festival to name some of them. The band has received great praise for its energetic live performance.