DENNIS DeYOUNG - Former STYX Frontman Debuts Thought Provoking Music Video For "With All Due Respect"

Former Styx frontman, Dennis DeYoung, is back with a new original solo album, 26 East, Vol. 1., out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, Dennis has released his video for the song “With All Due Respect”.

Of the song and video Dennis says: “In 1979 I wrote the following lyric in a Styx song called ‘Borrowed Time’: "I’m so confused by the things I read, I need the truth but the truth is I don’t know who to believe. The left says yes and the right say no, I’m in between and the more I learn the less that I know. We’re living High, Living fine, Living high on borrowed time.”

He continues, “These lyrics were true in 1979 and more so today. The news establishment has given into partisanship reporting masquerading as truth in a quest for more listeners, readers and viewers. They exacerbate our political differences into grand theater making us believe we are more divided than we are and for one reason, money. Money from advertisers. Higher ratings no matter the cost. Both sides are to blame.”

26 East was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. This is the home where Styx was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of the band. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

Tracklisting:

"East Of Midnight"

"With All Due Respect"

"A Kingdom Ablaze"

"You My Love"

"Run For The Roses"

"Damn That Dream"

"Unbroken"

"The Promise Of This Land"

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon)

"A.D. 2020"

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon) video:

"East Of Midnight":

Lineup:

- Dennis DeYoung: Keyboards, fake drums, fake bass, fake news, and some vocals. Oh, and Vuvuzela

- Jim Peterik: Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Vocals and Vuvuzela

- August Zadra: Electric Guitars, vocals

- Jimmy Leahey: Acoustic and electric guitars

- Craig Carter: Bass, vocals and invocations

- Mighty Mike Morales: Drums and all day sound checker

- John Blasucci: Keyboard’s

- Mike Aquino: Electric Guitars

- Kevin Chalfant: backing vocals

- Matthew DeYoung: Drums on “To The Good Old Days”

- Ed Breckenfeld: Drums on “Unbroken”

- Zoe and Austin Orchard for Ring Around The Rosie

- The Chicago Children’s Choir and conductor Josephine Lee