DENNIS DeYOUNG - Former STYX Frontman Reveals Artwork, Tracklisting, Release Date For Upcoming 26 East: Volume 1 Album

Former Styx frontman, Dennis DeYoung, will release his new album, 26 East: Volume 1, on April 10 via Frontiers Records Srl on CD/LP/Digital. The artwork and tracklisting have been revealed.

Tracklisting:

"East Of Midnight"

"With All Due Respect"

"A Kingdom Ablaze"

"You My Love"

"Run For The Roses"

"Damn That Dream"

"Unbroken"

"The Promise Of This Land"

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon)

"A.D. 2020"

DeYoung previously announced this will be his last album but added an update: "This was supposed to be my final album but there were so many songs written that Serafino Perugino, CEO of Frontiers, suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one. So be it. This is Volume 1, which sounds pretentious to me, but the marketing folks wanted you to know there are going to be two of them, so hey kids, there are two of them; this is Volume 1."

It all started when Jim Peterik, a fellow Chicagoan and nearby neighbor, sent a song demo to Dennis.

"If not for Jim Peterik’s encouragement, talent and prodding I would not have recorded this music", said DeYoung. "He once told me that the world needed my music; to which I replied 'have the world text me for verification.' We collaborated from the get go, happily and seamlessly and at this time we have written 9 songs together of which five will be on Volume 1. Just two Chicago guys doing what they do best, making music and having a laugh.”

The collaboration with Julian Lennon came about when DeYoung wrote a verse and chorus of a song with Lennon in mind. Lennon heard the demo and said he would be honored to participate. Lennon's vocals were recorded in October at Mission Sound in Brooklyn, NY.

DeYoung shares: "The moment we sang together in the studio it felt magical. I wrote the song specifically for our two voices. I had never met Julian previously but I have been an admirer since Valotte."

The album title 26 East represents the birthplace of Styx. 26 E 101st Place was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, on the south side of Chicago. Across the street at 39 E 101st Place lived the Panozzo twins, Chuck and John, whom would go on to form Trade Winds in 1962, which a decade later would become the core of Styx. The cover artwork of 26 East features three locomotives, representing the three original members of Styx leaving the Chicago train yard dreaming of bigger and better things.

In support of the release of 26 East, DeYoung will tour heavily throughout 2020. To kick-off the release of the album, DeYoung will appear at the House of Blues Chicago on April 3, with a live concert and sneak preview of the album. A CD of 26 East is included with the price of admission. In addition, the album will be played in its entirety on the house PA, followed by a Q&A session with DeYoung and Jim Peterik to discuss the new music. It will be followed by the live performance of The Music of Styx. Attendees can expect to hear a few songs from the new album, also performed live.

Stay tuned for updates.

DeYoung's tour schedule is as follows:

February

14 - River City Casino - St Louis, MO

15 - River City Casino - St Louis, MO

20 - Capital City Amphitheater - Tallahassee, FL

21 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola,FL

23 - Sea World Bayside Stadium - Orlando, FL

28 - Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion - Kansas City, MO

29 - Rhythm City Casino Event Cente - Davenport, IA

March

6 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Magnolia Performing Arts Center - El Cajon, CA

13 - MGM Park Center Stage - Northfield, OH

14 - The Midland Theatre - Newark, OH

20 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

21 - Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, WA

April

3 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

4 - The Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

17 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

18 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

24 - Resorts Superstar Theater - Atlantic City, NJ

25 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

May

1 - Le Grand Theatre - Quebec City, QC

2 - Theatre St. Denis - Montreal, QC

8 - Island Casino Showroom - Harris, MI

9 - Island Casino Showroom - Harris, MI

June

4 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY

5 - Belterra Casino CenterStage - Florence, IN

July

10 - Verizon Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

11 - Austin City Limits Live Moody Theatre - Austin, TX