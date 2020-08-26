DENNIS DeYOUNG - Former STYX Frontman Shares Story Behind 70s Hit "Lady" - "I Was Not A Songwriter, I Was A Guy Who Played In A Cover Band"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released an in-depth interview with the legendary showman of classic rock, Dennis DeYoung, who ruled radio through multiple decades of the rock era both solo and when he was part of Styx.

"Hey Music Junkies, the Professor of Rock, always here to celebrate the greatest artists and songs of all time with our latest edition of Pop Fix. Here, Dennis relates the story behind what was arguably the very first power ballad, the classic rock standard 'Lady'... It’s creation, recording and how has been use in pop culture from Freaks And Geeks to The Simpsons. He also also gives us the details on his new record 26 East."

Dennis DeYoung is back with a new original solo album, 26 East, Vol. 1., out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

26 East was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. This is the home where Styx was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of the band. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

Order the album here

Tracklisting:

"East Of Midnight"

"With All Due Respect"

"A Kingdom Ablaze"

"You My Love"

"Run For The Roses"

"Damn That Dream"

"Unbroken"

"The Promise Of This Land"

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon)

"A.D. 2020"

“With All Due Respect” video:

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon) video:

"East Of Midnight":

Lineup:

- Dennis DeYoung: Keyboards, fake drums, fake bass, fake news, and some vocals. Oh, and Vuvuzela

- Jim Peterik: Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Vocals and Vuvuzela

- August Zadra: Electric Guitars, vocals

- Jimmy Leahey: Acoustic and electric guitars

- Craig Carter: Bass, vocals and invocations

- Mighty Mike Morales: Drums and all day sound checker

- John Blasucci: Keyboard’s

- Mike Aquino: Electric Guitars

- Kevin Chalfant: backing vocals

- Matthew DeYoung: Drums on “To The Good Old Days”

- Ed Breckenfeld: Drums on “Unbroken”

- Zoe and Austin Orchard for Ring Around The Rosie

- The Chicago Children’s Choir and conductor Josephine Lee