DENNIS DeYOUNG On STYX Hit "Mr. Roboto" - "That's Going To Be The Defining Song Over All Of Them"

In a new interview with Greg Prato for Songfacts, former Styx singer, Dennis DeYoung discusses his new album 26 East, Vol. 1., explains why "Mr. Roboto" is the defining Styx song, and explains what the "gathering of angels" represents in the Styx classic "Come Sail Away".

Songfacts: Why do you think "Mr. Roboto" has endured so well?

DeYoung: "Well, to start, it does have the lines:

The problem's plain to see

Too much technology

Machines to save our lives

Machines dehumanized

"But, more importantly, "Domo arigato Mr. Roboto" is catchy as hell! I made the claim that if VEVO had put up 'Mr. Roboto' when they put up 'Come Sail Away' 10 years ago, that song would be the most-watched video in Styx's history. We would have had 50 million views on it if they had done it. They just did a couple of years ago, and already we're up to almost 15 million. That's going to be, like it or not - and I can't say I like it - the defining song over all of them. Because going forward, robots are going to matter. And once again, everybody wants to "do the robot." So, there you go.

"I wrote the song because it fits a transitional piece from the backstory movie from our live show to the concert stage. I never thought it was going to be a hit record - ever. And my wife said, "Yes, it is." And I said, "No, it isn't. What are people going to think when I yell out, 'I'm Kilroy!?'" Guess what, my friend? They yell "Kilroy" like they're out of their minds at the end of the song when I play it, and I still don't know why, because I guarantee you, 75% of them have no idea what Kilroy is doing in there. Just goes to show you, we don't know nothing."

Read more at Songfacts.

Dennis DeYoung is back with a new original solo album, 26 East, Vol. 1., out May 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. Dennis has released a video for his duet with Julian Lennon, “To The Good Old Days”.

The video’s imagery spans the life and career of DeYoung, featuring a rare look into his personal archives, highlighting the entire span of his musical career, his fifty year marriage, and his extended family. A touching, heartfelt video that speaks to the memories we all hold dear. Head back to “To The Good Old Days,” and reminisce with Dennis below:

26 East was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. This is the home where Styx was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of the band. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

Pre-order the album here

Tracklisting:

"East Of Midnight"

"With All Due Respect"

"A Kingdom Ablaze"

"You My Love"

"Run For The Roses"

"Damn That Dream"

"Unbroken"

"The Promise Of This Land"

"To The Good Old Days" (duet with Julian Lennon)

"A.D. 2020"

"East Of Midnight":

Lineup:

- Dennis DeYoung: Keyboards, fake drums, fake bass, fake news, and some vocals. Oh, and Vuvuzela.

- Jim Peterik: Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Vocals and Vuvuzela

- August Zadra: Electric Guitars, vocals

- Jimmy Leahey: Acoustic and electric guitars

- Craig Carter: Bass, vocals and invocations

- Mighty Mike Morales: Drums and all day sound checker

- John Blasucci: Keyboard’s

- Mike Aquino: Electric Guitars

- Kevin Chalfant: backing vocals

- Matthew DeYoung: Drums on “To The Good Old Days”

- Ed Breckenfeld: Drums on “Unbroken”

- Zoe and Austin Orchard for Ring Around The Rosie

- The Chicago Children’s Choir and conductor Josephine Lee