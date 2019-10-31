DENNIS DeYOUNG - Original STYX Vocalist Completes Recordings For Final Album

Legendary vocalist Dennis DeYoung (formerly of Styx), has completed recording for what will be his final album. Dennis checked in yesterday with the following update:

"Last night Julian Lennon and I recorded the final song for my new album at Mission Sound in New York. Mission accomplished.

If you google “a dream come true” this photo (below) appears. That’s Jules taking a selfie of us on his phone. I’m sure you have many questions so here’s the story. When I first heard Jules sing 'To Late For Goodbyes' in 1984 I was captivated by both the song and his voice. Remember that song was out the very same time as Desert Moon so I went out and bought his album Valotte. Great stuff and I especially liked the tune 'Valotte' a lot. (Valotte a lot) Sorry couldn’t help myself. Jules, as he asked me to call him is and has always been a great singer songwriter and I have long been an admirer from a distance. Check out 'Day After Day' and 'Disconnected'. Yes Dennis we love Julian but what does that have to do with this song. Keep reading...

"On this my final album I decided to write songs about my journey from humble beginnings in my basement on Chicago’s far south side to the very top my chosen profession. How the hell did that happen? Don’t ask me but I know it began with two momentous occasions, one accidentally hearing John and Chuck playing in their living on a hot summer day and two, seeing the Beatles on TV. If you know me, you know of my love for the Beatles and their effect on my life and millions of other musicians. But you would be hard pressed to find actual traces of the Beatles in Styx songs. I left all Beatles musical references out of Styx arrangements. However on this album I created my ultimate musical and lyrical tribute to the lads from Liverpool on one song. There’s a fine line between homage and blatant rip off and I pray I haven't crossed it.

"It’s a duet and I thought about finding someone to sing it with me and in a dream state I thought of Julian. I recorded the track and got Tim my manager involved, (who coincidentally was born in the same Liverpool hospital as Paul,) to see if we could contact Jules. We got the info we needed. I wrote an email to him and was just about to send it when I listened one last time and suddenly realized Jules should not sing this song. It was my story not his. So I walked over to the piano and wrote a song specifically for he and I to sing together. The music was finished in an hour. I then recorded one verse and one chorus on piano and sang both parts and sent it. He responded by saying he loved it and would be honoured to do it.

"We stood in the control room last night and sang a few lines together and wham bam thank you Sam it sounded even better then I had imagined. Done deal. I knew he would be great but he elevated the song with his heartfelt performance. Just wait till ya hear it.

"To Jules I can only say thanks a million for sharing your talent with me it was a dream come true."

