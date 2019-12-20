DENNIS WARD Explains His Exit From PINK CREAM 69, Says The Band Has “No Life Right Now”

Rockpages TV recently interviewed former Pink Cream 69 bassist Dennis Ward and he spoke about his recent exit from the band, when vocalist Andi Deris left for Helloween, and the current state of Pink Cream 69.

On Andi Deris’ departure:

“Show me a band that they had success right after the singer left… Unless it was a death. Death seems to make your band interesting, you know, and he didn't die. He just left. There was a lot of mudslinging back then as well.”

If Pink Cream 69 is underrated:

“Time wasn’t on our side. Then the ‘90s came along. We made a big mistake making the one wrong record and then we sort of stop taking shit serious enough. Or we took it too serious. We didn't have a good balance. I think Pink Cream was basically lots of bad luck. We weren't fish, we weren't meat. For one audience we were too hard, for the other audience we were too soft. And I think a lot of your hard rock crowd, especially metal fans, they want a definite sound. Are you this, or are you that? You know… and we probably would have done better if we were either more AOR, or more metal and not so crossover, you know, that was probably a big mistake.”

Why he left Pink Cream 69:

“There's no life in Pink Cream right now though. There's nothing to lose. We have no loss. It's not like the band falls apart… sad story! Nothing like that. It's just sort of slowly dissolved. Like bubbles in your beer, you know, it's still a beer but it's has less bubbles. So, I told the guys I think it'd be a good idea to get someone to replace me in this situation. I'll be there if you want to do some touring… Some real stuff. I'm ready to go! If not…”