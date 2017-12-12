Denver’s OF FEATHER AND BONE To Release Bestial Hymns Of Perversion In March

Profound Lore Records has partnered with Denver death metal cult Of Feather And Bone for the March 2018 release of the band's second full-length, Hymns Of Perversion.



Emerging from their Rocky Mountain crypts, Of Feather And Bone spreads their virulent strain of enigmatic death metal on Bestial Hymns Of Perversion. Bassist/vocalist AS and guitarist/vocalist DG herald the endtimes with a dual guttural onslaught atop an ever flowing stream of grime-caked riffs and PW's whirlwind of blasts and d-beats. Invoking the claustrophobia of Autopsy and the visceral disgust of Incantation and Bolt Thrower, Of Feather And Bone's relentless death assault serves as the soundtrack to mankind's fall.



After garnering substantial praise for their long sold-out 2016 demo, Of Feather And Bone returned to Goldberg Studios during the summer of 2017 with Steve Goldberg (Cephalic Carnage) at the helm. Mastered by Dan Lowndes at Resonance Sound and featuring stunning cover art courtesy of Stefan Todorovic, Bestial Hymns Of Perversion's seven tracks of unrelenting death metal portend the destruction of the modern age.



Of Feather And Bone's Bestial Hymns Of Perversion is due March 9th, 2018 through Profound Lore Records; stand by for the cover artwork, audio premieres, and more in the weeks ahead.

(Photo by: Brittany Drinnon)