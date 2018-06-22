DEPTHS OF HATRED – “An Infidel’s Dissent” Video Streaming

Bloodguilt, the upcoming new EP from Montreal’s Depths Of Hatred blends ferocious vocals with aggressive riffs and relentless drumming in a tour-de-force of technical death metal. Set for official release on July 20th, watch the new video for the harrowing album track “An Infidel's Dissent” below.

"We released our last single 2 years ago. In those two years, a lot has changed. New lineup, new label, new EP and finally, a new single. We couldn't be more stoked with what we've done and what is to come. Enjoy our brand new music video for ‘Infidels Dissent’ from our upcoming EP Bloodguilt”, comments the band on the new release.

Tracklisting:

“My Penance Beheld”

“An Infidel’s Dissent”

“Covenant Curse”

“The Nail Remains”

“Throes Of Desperation”

“Bloodguilt”

"An Infidel's Dissent" video:

Just before the release of Bloodguilt, the band will embark on a two and a half week Canadian run with Hideous Divinity.

Dates:

22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange

23 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter

28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge

30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s

31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

August

1 - Vernon, BC - Record City

2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astorial

04 - Victoria, BC - Victoria Event Centre

5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

Depths Of Hatred first burst upon the Montreal scene with the 2012 album, Aversionist, released on Canadian artist-breaking, Galy Records. They toured with Beneath The Massacre, Blind Witness, and more and in 2014, self-released Hellborn, which showcased a more technical, more developed sound. They followed that up with a single in 2016 and hit the road again with Aegaeon, Alterbeast, Virvum, Vale of Pnath and more. Depths Of Hatred deliver a ruthless sound that keeps their listeners on the edge of their seats. They blend vicious, ferocious vocals, aggressive guitar riffs, and fast, relentless style drumming to result in a sound that some would call unforgiving.

More details on Bloodguilt will be made soon.

Depths Of Hatred is:

Nico Monette. - Vocals

Martin Trottier - Guitar

Felix Demers - Guitar

Karl Desjardins - Drums

Antoine Millette - Bass