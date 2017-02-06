DERANGED Announce New Vocalist; Spring Tour Dates Confirmed

Long-running Swedish death metallers, Deranged, whose new album Struck By A Murderous Siege was released a few months ago, have parted ways with their vocalist, Anders Johansson. The band's choice as his successor fell on Johan Bergström (Visceral Bleeding).

Commented Deranged: "2016 has been a hell of a year for Deranged. First US show at Maryland DF, an amazing week in Indonesia, signing with Agonia, recording and releasing our ninth album - intense and heavy work! We're 100% grateful for all the support we've had, from organizers, the press, and most of all YOU, our fans!

“And now we head into 2017, with both some bad news and some good news to follow. Bad news first: Anders has left the band. He wishes to focus on his family, so we part as friends and wish him the best of luck! Now for the good news: while Anders' shoes are big to fill, we have already found a perfect replacement.

“Johan is an old friend of ours, we've played with him before in different projects and there is no doubt he will take Deranged's brutality to another level, onstage and in the studio! Anyone who has seen him perform in any of his other bands knows that he is a bloody powerhouse with one hell of a voice, and we're looking forward to lay waste to Europe this coming spring together.”

Deranged has announced the following spring dates:

February

17 - Retro - Malmo, Sweden

March

10 - Musicon - The Hague, Netherlands

11 - Deathfest - Heidelberg, Germany

30 - Sala Silikona - Madrid , Spain

31 - Nave Bunker - Salamancea , Spain

April

1 - Tondela Rocks II - Tondela, Portugal

2 - Transylvanie Club - Vigo, Spain

21 - From Hell - Erfut, Germany

22 - April Valley Festival, Germany

May

12 - Deathfest - Holsteiner, Germany

13 - Incineration Fest - London, UK

18 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

19 - Bandhaus - Leipzig, Germany

20 - Elpee - Deinze, Belgium