DERANGED Streaming “Quarantine Required For Living Entities” Playthrough Video

Swedish death metal veterans Deranged have released a playthrough video for the song "Quarantine Required For Living Entities", taken from the new album, Deeds Of Ruthless Violence, out now on Agonia Records.

Order the album here, and listen to the entire album below.

Deeds Of Ruthless Violence is Deranged's tenth studio album and first one to feature new vocalist, Johan Bergström (Visceral Bleeding). It was recorded at Berno Studio (Amon Amarth, The Crown, Witchery) in Malmö. The album's artwork keeps the same aesthetics as its predecessor, and was created by Mike Hrubovcak (Grave, Six Feet Under, Sinister).

Album formats:

- Digipak CD

- Limited slipcase CD with glossy sticker

- Black LP

- Transparent red LP with smoke splatter

- White LP with cyan blue splatter

- Digital

- T-shirt + download code

Album stream:

"Deeds Of Ruthless Violence" video:

"Necro-Bulimia Interfering Afterlife" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johan Bergström - vocals

Thomas Ahlgren - guitars

Andreas Johansson - bass

Rikard Wermen - drums