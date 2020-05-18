DES ROCS Issue “Wayne” Video

New York City's own Des Rocs has delivered a brand new single and visual experience for "Wayne," a manic-driven wild ride akin to a high-speed train barreling down the tracks. Shot in New York City, Des Roc is Wayne and Wayne is Des Rocs.

The music of New York-based artist Des Rocs is boundary-bending, risk-taking, riff-driven, explosive rock 'n' roll. Des is a fourth generation New Yorker whose very life force is synonymous with The City. A dynamic live performer, he is hugely inspired by Elvis, Roy Orbison, Talking Heads, Bruce Springsteen, Queen and Jimi Hendrix. In just its first couple of years, Des Rocs has opened for The Rolling Stones, Muse, and Grandson.