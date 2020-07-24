DES ROCS Unveils “I Know” Single, Video

Following the recent jubilant and electrifying live performance video of "Wayne," New York rocker Des Roc has unveiled a contrasting glimpse at another layer of who he is as an artist with the film noir-tinged music video from his new track, "I Know." The eerie and cinematically clever clip can be viewed below:

Said Des Rocs, "'I Know' is meant for anyone struggling with who they are and who they want to be. I want people to know that they're not alone in whatever darkness they face."

Des Rocs is a 4th generation New Yorker who toured the world as a classical violinist in high school; loves Jack Kerouac, Chopin, and biographies of American Presidents; holds a law degree; walks or bikes 10 miles a day, every day; counts Elvis, Talking Heads and Queen among his major inspirations; donates time to dog rescue organizations; thinks he was born in the wrong time and should have lived in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s; in another life, would be a New York City walking tour guide; spends up to four hours a day interacting with fans on his socials; a favorite author is popular historian and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough; and Des Rocs is a person who has a completely new vision of rock'n'roll.