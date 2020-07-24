DES ROCS Unveils “I Know” Single, Video
July 24, 2020, an hour ago
Following the recent jubilant and electrifying live performance video of "Wayne," New York rocker Des Roc has unveiled a contrasting glimpse at another layer of who he is as an artist with the film noir-tinged music video from his new track, "I Know." The eerie and cinematically clever clip can be viewed below:
Said Des Rocs, "'I Know' is meant for anyone struggling with who they are and who they want to be. I want people to know that they're not alone in whatever darkness they face."
Des Rocs is a 4th generation New Yorker who toured the world as a classical violinist in high school; loves Jack Kerouac, Chopin, and biographies of American Presidents; holds a law degree; walks or bikes 10 miles a day, every day; counts Elvis, Talking Heads and Queen among his major inspirations; donates time to dog rescue organizations; thinks he was born in the wrong time and should have lived in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s; in another life, would be a New York City walking tour guide; spends up to four hours a day interacting with fans on his socials; a favorite author is popular historian and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough; and Des Rocs is a person who has a completely new vision of rock'n'roll.