DESCENDENCY Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Generate The Genocide Album Due In June

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Delaware's extreme thrash trio Descendency and are set to release their new album entitled Generate The Genocide June 28th on CD and Digital formats.

Hailing from central Delaware, Descendency formed in 2007 and are an all-out aggro speed assault of thrash metal, death metal and crossover. Generate The Genocide is the third full-length album from this extreme thrash trio, showcasing seven tracks of unrelenting brutality, featuring pummeling riffs and an intense fist-to-the-face vocal assault. Album track “Opaque” is streaming below. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Human Birth”

“Opaque”

“Necrotizing Minds”

“Arduous March”

“Hate Prop 1.98-4”

“Extinguish”

“Island Off The Coast Of Earth”

“Opaque”: