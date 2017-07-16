DESECRATE Announce New Bassist Oscar Morchio

European matrix death metallers Desecrate have announced their new bassist, Oscar Morchio!

Stated the band: “Oscar Morchio is the new Desecrate bass player. After the split of Dave Piredda the search is finally over! Oscar has come in line with our songs during the audition, it's as if they've always played. We've known each other for so many years, but we have never collaborated together. Now is the chance to do it and we've got it. Please, give a warm welcome to Oscar!"

Earlier this year Desecrate released their new video “Nevermore”, directed by Ildo Brizi. The song is part of the horror movie soundtrack Stridor, directed by Ildo Brizi and it’s on their last record, Orpheus.