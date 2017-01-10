DESECRATE THE FAITH Streaming “Angel Eater” Track

Texas death metal outfit Desecrate The Faith have premiered "Angel Eater," a track from forthcoming Comatose Music release Unholy Infestation.

Desecrate The Faith will release sophomore album Unholy Infestation March 3rd on Comatose Music.

Tracklisting:

“Daemones Nos Ave Satanas”

“Predatory Impalement”

“Malignant Divinity”

“Shrine Of Enmity”

“Unholy Infestation”

“Magna Daemonia”

“Ceremonial Invocation”

“Sacrilege Reborn”

“Angel Eater”

“Septic Womb”

“Ascension Of Belial”

“Let Us Burn (The Father, The Son, And The Holy Spirit)”

“Angel Eater”:

“Shrine Of Enmity” video: