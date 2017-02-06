DESECRATE THE FAITH Streaming New Track “Sacrilege Reborn”

Texas death metal outfit Desecrate The Faith are streaming “Sacrilege Reborn”, a track from forthcoming Comatose Music release, Unholy Infestation, out March 3rd via Comatose Music. The track can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Daemones Nos Ave Satanas”

“Predatory Impalement”

“Malignant Divinity”

“Shrine Of Enmity”

“Unholy Infestation”

“Magna Daemonia”

“Ceremonial Invocation”

“Sacrilege Reborn”

“Angel Eater”

“Septic Womb”

“Ascension Of Belial”

“Let Us Burn (The Father, The Son, And The Holy Spirit)”

“Sacrilege Reborn”:

“Angel Eater”:

“Shrine Of Enmity” video: