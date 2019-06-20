DESERTED FEAR Announce European Tour With AT THE GATES And NIFELHEIM
June 20, 2019, 36 minutes ago
German death metallers, Deserted Fear, will join Century Media Records label mates At The Gates, as well as Nifelheim, on a European tour in December.
Says the band: “Crazy! At the time when we started listening to metal and Deserted Fear was born, At The Gates was still dead but nevertheless we had the dream to tour with them one day. We are sure that we speak for a lot guitarists, drummers and vocalists when we say that these musicians are idols and their records are masterpieces! With Nifelheim there is another awesome band on this package, it just makes it even harder to wait till this tour starts! We are really looking forward, more dates announced soon!!”
Dates:
December
12 - Zagreb,, Croatia - Culture Factory
13 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
16 - Paris, France - La Machine
18 - Manchester, England - O2 Academy
19 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
21 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
Also check out Deserted Fear at these summer festivals:
July
13 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
27 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
August
10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
October
5 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness
14-21 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
More dates to be announced soon.
(Photo - Manuel Glatter)