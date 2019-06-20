DESERTED FEAR Announce European Tour With AT THE GATES And NIFELHEIM

German death metallers, Deserted Fear, will join Century Media Records label mates At The Gates, as well as Nifelheim, on a European tour in December.

Says the band: “Crazy! At the time when we started listening to metal and Deserted Fear was born, At The Gates was still dead but nevertheless we had the dream to tour with them one day. We are sure that we speak for a lot guitarists, drummers and vocalists when we say that these musicians are idols and their records are masterpieces! With Nifelheim there is another awesome band on this package, it just makes it even harder to wait till this tour starts! We are really looking forward, more dates announced soon!!”

Dates:

December

12 - Zagreb,, Croatia - Culture Factory

13 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

16 - Paris, France - La Machine

18 - Manchester, England - O2 Academy

19 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

21 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

Also check out Deserted Fear at these summer festivals:

July

13 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

27 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

August

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

October

5 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness

14-21 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

More dates to be announced soon.

(Photo - Manuel Glatter)