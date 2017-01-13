DESERTED FEAR Debut “Open Their Gates” Music Video

German death metallers, Deserted Fear, have launched a video for the new song “Open Their Gates”, off their upcoming album, Dead Shores Rising.

The band comments, “While you guys are freezing your asses off, we are reminiscing about our last summer. With our latest video, we would love you to take part in our trip to nature – maybe this will distract you from those low temperatures. It got pretty hot and sometimes things happen to be different than you thought, but see for yourselves. One thing is for sure, summer will come! With these words in mind, enjoy 'Open Their Gates'!”

Dead Shores Rising will be released through Century Media Records on January 27th and will be available as Special Edition Digipak, Ltd. Edition Gatefold LP and as digital album. The Digipak includes a patch and two bonus tracks of which one features guest vocals of Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg (At The Gates) and the vinyl comes with LP booklet and poster.

Dead Shores Rising tracklisting:

“Intro

“The Fall Of Leaden Skies”

“The Edge Of Insanity”

“Open Their Gates”

“Corrosion Of Souls”

“Interlude”

“Towards Humanity”

“The Carnage”

“Face Our Destiny”

“Till The Last Drop”

“Carry On”

Bonus tracks:

“A Morbid Vision”

“The Path Of Sorrow”

“The Carnage” static video:

“Face Our Destiny” video:

The band has also announced official album release shows with special guests Desaster. Here are the exact dates:

January

27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It *

28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus **

29 - Essen, Germany - Turock *

* with Desaster & Rogash

** with Desaster & Torment Of Souls

Deserted Fear is:

Manuel Glatter - guitar, vocals

Fabian Hildebrandt - guitar, bass

Simon Mengs - drums