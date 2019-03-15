DESERTED FEAR – “The Final Chapter” Tour Rehearsal Video Uploaded

After entering the official German album charts on #20 with their latest release Drowned By Humanity, Thuringia based Death Metal trio Deserted Fear are on tour right now with Carnation and Hierophant.

Check out the rehearsal video to “The Final Chapter” that was shot at F – Haus in Jena by Willi Schaup (High Level Cut):

Drowned By Humanity was released earlier this month via Century Media Records. Order the album here.

Drowned By Humanity tracklisting:

"Intro"

"All Will Fall"

"An Everlasting Dawn"

"The Final Chapter"

"Reflect The Storm"

"Across The Open Sea"

"Welcome To Reality"

"Stench Of Misery"

"A Breathing Soul"

"Sins From The Past"

"Scars Of Wisdom"

"Die In Vain" (bonus track)

"Tear Of My Throne" (re-recorded)

"Reflect The Storm" video:

"The Final Chapter" video:

"Welcome To Reality" video:

Deserted Fear's tour itinerary can be found here.

Lineup:

Manuel Glatter - guitar, vocals

Fabian Hildebrandt - guitar, bass

Simon Mengs - drums