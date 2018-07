DESERTED FEAR To Tour With DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER In December

While being on tour with death metal veterans Obituary, teutonic death metal outfit Deserted Fear are all set for their upcoming festival shows at Wacken Open Air, Party.San Metal Open Air, Neuborn Open Air and Metal Hammer Paradise before finishing off this year as the main support for Die Apokalyptischen Reiter in late December.

The band's confirmed dates are listed below:

July

30 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat*

31 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club*

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Metal Open Air

24 - Wörrstadt, Germany - Neuborn Open Air

November

2-3 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

December

21 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle**

22 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park**

27 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club**

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn**

29 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auens**

* - with Obituary

** - with Die Apokalyptischen Reiter

Lineup:

Manuel Glatter - guitar, vocals

Fabian Hildebrandt - guitar, bass

Simon Mengs - drums