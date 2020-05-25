DESOURCE Launch Lyric Video For "Sheepdogs" Feat. MONUMENTS Drummer Mike Malyan; New EP Out In September

Italian progressive metal band, Desource, have unleashed a lyric video for their new single, "Sheepdogs", featuring Monuments drummer Mike Malyan. The track is taken from their forthcoming Ambition EP, due out in September via Rockshots Records. Watch the lyric video below, and stream the song on Spotify.

Regarding the new single "Sheepdogs", the band had this to say: "'Sheepdogs' is one of the craziest and certainly heaviest songs on the whole EP. It involves unusual jazzy chords and insane patterns. It has been inspired by TDEP, Meshuggah, Decapitated but also Architects and generally modern metalcore such as early Northlane. A short but deadly cocktail of different elements!"

Mike Malyan takes care of all the drums for the upcoming Ambition EP.

Guitarist Edoardo Casini adds: "'Ambition', as the title explains is a very ambitious record. It's way more technical, progressive and dense than our debut album Dirty Happiness. It's really a step forward in every direction both musically and lyrically. There are also so many genres combined in the songs such as mathcore, djent, progressive metal, metalcore, rock, grind."

Tracklisting:

"Disaster"

"Diary"

"Fragile"

"Sheepdogs"

"(S)Innocence"

"Sheepdogs" lyric video:

"(S)Innocence" guitar playthrough video: