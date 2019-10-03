DESPISED ICON Discuss Recording Process For Upcoming Purgatory Album; Video Trailer

Canadian deathcore pioneers, Despised Icon, are back with their sixth full length album, Purgatory, out on November 15 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, Alex Erian offers insight into the band's recording process and how it is a family affair as they work with former guitar player, now current front of house engineer Yannick St-Amand, close friend Antoine Lussier of Ion Dissonance and long-time friend Christian Donaldson of Cryptopsy.

Alex comments, "It is a very personal effort. We chose the people with whom we collaborate with. We're very picky so to speak but ultimately I feel like the record benefited from that."

Purgatory was produced by Yannick St-Amand, Eric Jarrin and Alex Erian. The music was recorded by Despised Icon's former guitar player, now current front of house engineer Yannick St-Amand while the vocals were recorded by close friend Antoine Lussier of Ion Dissonance. Mixing and mastering were completed by Cryptopsy's very own Christian Donaldson at The Grid in Montreal. For the album artwork, the band selected Eliran Kantor to create a piece that echoed the themes and concepts of Purgatory.

Without a doubt their most dynamic venture to date, Despised Icon have a fresh and energy filled arrangement just waiting to see the light of day in the form of Purgatory. For many years, they have laid the foundation of Deathcore and spearheaded different sounds and movements within the genre.

Purgatory will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Grey with Black Splatter Vinyl

Pre-order Purgatory in the format of your choice here.

Purgatory tracklisting:

"Dernier Souffle"

"Purgatory"

"Light Speed"

"Slow Burning"

"Snake In The Grass"

"Vies D'Anges"

"Moving On"

"Unbreakable"

"Apex Predator"

"Legacy"

"Dead Weight"

"Purgatory" video:

Despised Icon are currently on a 22-date North American trek which will include the band playing new material from the upcoming album will include stops in Vancouver, Anaheim, and Philadelphia before concluding in Toronto on October 13 at The Opera House. Tour dates here.

Lineup:

Alex Erian | Vocals

Steve Marois | Vocals

Eric Jarrin | Guitar

Ben Landreville | Guitar

Sébastien Piché| Bass

Alex "Grind" Pelletier | Drums

(Photo - Eric Sanchez)