DESPISED ICON Discuss Title Track Of Upcoming Purgatory Album; Video

Canadian deathcore pioneers, Despised Icon, are back to reveal their sixth full length album, Purgatory, which will be released on November 15 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, Alex Erian discuses the first single and title track, "Purgatory". Watch as he discuses what the title track means to him as well as what the process was like for him and Eric Jarrin to create the epic breakdown, below.

Alex comments, "I keep repeating this but we do not encourage violence at shows but I have this feeling there will be a couple injuries during the breakdown live. So I apologize in advance. Please be good to yourselves but expect some pure brutality."

Purgatory was produced by Yannick St-Amand, Eric Jarrin and Alex Erian. The music was recorded by Despised Icon's former guitar player, now current front of house engineer Yannick St-Amand while the vocals were recorded by close friend Antoine Lussier of Ion Dissonance. Mixing and mastering were completed by Cryptopsy's very own Christian Donaldson at The Grid in Montreal. For the album artwork, the band selected Eliran Kantor to create a piece that echoed the themes and concepts of Purgatory.

Without a doubt their most dynamic venture to date, Despised Icon have a fresh and energy filled arrangement just waiting to see the light of day in the form of Purgatory. For many years, they have laid the foundation of Deathcore and spearheaded different sounds and movements within the genre.

Purgatory will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Grey with Black Splatter Vinyl

Pre-order Purgatory in the format of your choice here.

Purgatory tracklisting:

"Dernier Souffle"

"Purgatory"

"Light Speed"

"Slow Burning"

"Snake In The Grass"

"Vies D'Anges"

"Moving On"

"Unbreakable"

"Apex Predator"

"Legacy"

"Dead Weight"

"Purgatory" video:

Despised Icon will kick-off their North American Tour on September 20 in Saskatoon. The 22-date trek which will include the band playing new material from the upcoming album will include stops in Vancouver, Anaheim, and Philadelphia before concluding in Toronto on October 13th at The Opera House. Tour dates here.

Lineup:

Alex Erian | Vocals

Steve Marois | Vocals

Eric Jarrin | Guitar

Ben Landreville | Guitar

Sébastien Piché| Bass

Alex "Grind" Pelletier | Drums

(Photo - Eric Sanchez)