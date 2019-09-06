DESPISED ICON To Release Purgatory Album In November; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Canadian deathcore pioneers, Despised Icon, are back to reveal their sixth full length album, Purgatory, which will be released on November 15 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band releases the first single and title track for the album, "Purgatory". Directed and produced by Jessy Fuchs, of Les Films 37 Superkick, the video can be seen below.

Despised Icon comments, "At long last, we finally have new music for you! This is the most time we've ever spent writing and recording. We could go on and on about how this is our heaviest, fastest and most diverse album yet but we'll let the music do the talking. We've been a band for 17 years and are thankful to have such a loyal and supportive fan base. Prepare for Purgatory."

Purgatory was produced by Yannick St-Amand, Eric Jarrin and Alex Erian. The music was recorded by Despised Icon's former guitar player, now current front of house engineer Yannick St-Amand while the vocals were recorded by close friend Antoine Lussier of Ion Dissonance. Mixing and mastering were completed by Cryptopsy's very own Christian Donaldson at The Grid in Montreal. For the album artwork, the band selected Eliran Kantor to create a piece that echoed the themes and concepts of Purgatory.

Without a doubt their most dynamic venture to date, Despised Icon have a fresh and energy filled arrangement just waiting to see the light of day in the form of Purgatory. For many years, they have laid the foundation of Deathcore and spearheaded different sounds and movements within the genre.

Purgatory will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Grey with Black Splatter Vinyl

Pre-order Purgatory in the format of your choice here.

Purgatory tracklisting:

"Dernier Souffle"

"Purgatory"

"Light Speed"

"Slow Burning"

"Snake In The Grass"

"Vies D'Anges"

"Moving On"

"Unbreakable"

"Apex Predator"

"Legacy"

"Dead Weight"

"Purgatory" video:

Despised Icon will kick-off their North American Tour on September 20 in Saskatoon. The 22-date trek which will include the band playing new material from the upcoming album will include stops in Vancouver, Anaheim, and Philadelphia before concluding in Toronto on October 13th at The Opera House. Tour dates here.

Lineup:

Alex Erian | Vocals

Steve Marois | Vocals

Eric Jarrin | Guitar

Ben Landreville | Guitar

Sébastien Piché| Bass

Alex "Grind" Pelletier | Drums

