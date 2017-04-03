DESPITE Pay Homage To THE PRODIGY With “Breathe” Single; Teaser Video Streaming

Swedish progressive melodic death metallers, Despite, are back with a new single. This time, they’ve decided to pay homage to The Prodigy by releasing a cover version of the band’s hit song, “Breathe”. The new single will be released on April 7th.

The song was recorded and mixed by Christian Svedin and Robert Kukla of Studio Hagla (Sweden) and mastered by Tesseract guitarist Acle Kahney at 4D Sounds (UK). The band has posted a teaser video which can be seen below.

This is the first new release from the band since their debut album, Synergi, which came out in July of 2016.

“The first time I heard The Prodigy’s “Breathe”, I knew it would make an awesome metal song with its dark notes, crushing riffs, and atmospheric bridge”, states lead singer Peter Tuthill. “Now about 20 years later the time has come to show the world how I heard it, and what I imagined right from the get go. I believe that in order to make a good cover of another artist’s song, it’s best to look outside of your own genre of music, and think outside the box. We wanted to breathe new life into a classic song known by many, while at the same time, interpreting it in our own style… I think we did that quite well here.”

Guitarist Zoran Panovic adds, “The first time I heard The Prodigy 20 years ago, I thought they were so groundbreaking and different from anything else I had ever heard. When we decided to make a cover it wasn’t a hard choice for us.”

“Breathe” by Despite is available digitally for download via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play, while streaming via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and more.