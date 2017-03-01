DESTINY Perform Live Medley At Climate Change Album Release Party; Video Posted

Destiny held a release party for their anniversary album, Climate Change, back on October 20th, 2016 at Sticky Fingers in Gothenburg, Sweden. GMR Music Group released the album on October 21st.

The video below from the release party, filmed by Benny Stenborg, features the band performing a medley of the tracks “Nothing Left To Fear”, “Duke Of Darkness”, “Living Dead”, “Devil In The Dark”, “Sabotage” and “Lead Into Gold”.

Climate Change album details follow.

Tracklisting:

“Duke Of Darkness”

“Living Dead”

“Medieval Rendezvous”

“Lead Into Gold”

“Nothing Left To Fear”

“Sabotage”

“Sheer Death”

“Money Preacher”

“No Reservation”

“The Devil In The Dark”

“The Evil Trinity”

“Dream Reaper”

“Beyond All Sense”

“Ruins And Destruction (Climate Change)”

“Living Dead” video:

“Sabotage” video: