DESTRAGE Launch Music Video For New Single "Hey, Stranger!"

Italy's Destrage released their fifth full-length, The Chosen One, last week via Metal Blade Records. A video for the new single, "Hey, Stranger!", written and directed by the band's own Matteo Di Gioia, can be seen below.

Destrage comments: "2019. Superstition tends to take over science, conspiracy over facts, ignorance over information and hatred over tolerance. To talk about one thing, migration is a hot theme today because hey, man is a migratory species. We have the natural tendency to move around. To those who disagree I ask why would they leave the very room where they were born, because I believe leaving a hospital, crossing the street and entering a park is just like leaving a state, crossing the border and entering another state. Everybody should be able to do that without getting a bullet in the back. In this film, five anti-heroes go on a crusade to stop the invasion, but there is redemption in the end. Hey, Stranger!"

The new album can be ordered in various formats here.

The Chosen One tracklisting:

"The Chosen One"

"About That"

"Hey, Stranger!"

"At The Cost Of Pleasure"

"Mr. Bugman"

"Rage, My Alibi"

"Headache And Crumbs"

"The Gifted One"

Album stream:

"The Chosen One" video:

Destrage lineup:

Paolo Colavolpe - vocals

Matteo Di Gioia - guitar

Federico Paulovich - drums

Ralph Guido Salati - guitar

Gabriel Pignata - bass