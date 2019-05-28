DESTRAGE Launch Music Video For New Single "Hey, Stranger!"
May 28, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Italy's Destrage released their fifth full-length, The Chosen One, last week via Metal Blade Records. A video for the new single, "Hey, Stranger!", written and directed by the band's own Matteo Di Gioia, can be seen below.
Destrage comments: "2019. Superstition tends to take over science, conspiracy over facts, ignorance over information and hatred over tolerance. To talk about one thing, migration is a hot theme today because hey, man is a migratory species. We have the natural tendency to move around. To those who disagree I ask why would they leave the very room where they were born, because I believe leaving a hospital, crossing the street and entering a park is just like leaving a state, crossing the border and entering another state. Everybody should be able to do that without getting a bullet in the back. In this film, five anti-heroes go on a crusade to stop the invasion, but there is redemption in the end. Hey, Stranger!"
The new album can be ordered in various formats here.
The Chosen One tracklisting:
"The Chosen One"
"About That"
"Hey, Stranger!"
"At The Cost Of Pleasure"
"Mr. Bugman"
"Rage, My Alibi"
"Headache And Crumbs"
"The Gifted One"
Album stream:
"The Chosen One" video:
Destrage lineup:
Paolo Colavolpe - vocals
Matteo Di Gioia - guitar
Federico Paulovich - drums
Ralph Guido Salati - guitar
Gabriel Pignata - bass