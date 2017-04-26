DESTRAGE Post In-Depth “Making Of” Video For A Means To No End Album

You can try to put Destrage in a box but you will never succeed. Words such as "progressive", "cinematic", "mathcore", "technical" and "groove-laden", could be thrown at them, but really the only one you need is Destrage, for they are in a category of their own making. This has never been more true than on A Means To No End, the fourth full-length from the Milan, Italy-based 5-piece, out since last October via Metal Blade Records. Riveting from start to finish, it leads the listener through an emotionally-charged labyrinth of complex yet catchy melody and muscle, following nobody's rules, and it stands out as one of the truly unique releases of 2016.

Destrage have now posted an in-depth making-of-video for that album, available for streaming below.

Comments Destrage's Matteo Di Giola: "The best thing about entering the studio is that the rest of the world stays out. The band members and the studio crew captured the images themselves, behind closed doors, to focus on what was the most immersive and challenging record-making of their career. Now, a year from then, the external eye of a talented director sums it up and makes it a tale. Big thanks go to Bode Music Gear for making this possible."

To support the album, Destrage have been invited by Periphery to support them on their upcoming European Unrest Tour, which starts next week. Special guests on this tour-de-force ride through Europe will be The Contortionist.

Tour dates:

May

2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

3 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

5 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Club

6 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

7 - Wien, Austria - Szene

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

14 - Oslo, Norway - Vulcan Arena

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

17 - Köln, Germany- Essigfabrik

18 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

19 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

20 - London, England - O2Forum

21 - Paris, France - Trabendo

23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

24 - Toulouse, France - Connexion

25 - Lyon, France - CCO

26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

27 - Nijmegen, Netherland - Doornrosje