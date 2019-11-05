DESTRAGE Premiers "About That" Music Video

November 5, 2019, 24 minutes ago

Earlier this year, Italy's Destrage released their fifth full-length, The Chosen One, via Metal Blade Records (get it here). Fans can get a taste of The Chosen One now by watching the video for "About That" (directed and edited by the band's own Matteo Di Gioia.

Destrage comments: "We brushed the dust away from a pile of live and life on the road footage, collaborated with an eccentric Scottish artist for 3D hysteria, threw in the mix a bunch of awkward yet carefully selected clips from the dark side of the internet, and digitally raped the whole thing in a live-video mix software. It's fucking low-fi caviar to me!"

Lineup:

Paolo Colavolpe - vocals
Matteo Di Gioia - guitar
Federico Paulovich - drums
Ralph Guido Salati - guitar
Gabriel Pignata - bass

(Photo - Pietro Agostini)



