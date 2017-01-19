DESTRAGE Release “Dreamers” Guitar Playthrough Video

Milan, Italy-based 5-piece, Destrage, released their new album, A Means To No End, last October via Metal Blade Records. In the video below by Camilla Boró (Sandhog Music Production), Matteo Di Gioia and Ralph Salati perform the album track ”Dreamers”:

Destrage recorded A Means To No End at RecLab Studios in Milan, reuniting with their longtime collaborator Larsen Premoli, and his assistant Alex D'Errico. While tracking, at the suggestion of drummer Federico Paulovich, they brought percussionist Alessandro "Pacho" Rossi into the fold. Having entered into the writing process with no plans beyond simply wanting to write good music, the finished product - which is mixed by Steve Evetts and mastered by Alan Douches - is somewhat revelatory, and will certainly grab the attention of anyone exposed to it. Known for their powerful live shows, these tracks are sure to sound incredible when blasted from titanic speakers as the band take them to the masses.

Tracklisting:

“A Means To No End”

“Don’t Stare At The Edge”

“Symphony Of The Ego”

“Silent Consent”

“The Flight”

“Dreamers”

“Ending To A Means”

“Peacefully Lost”

“Not Everything Is Said”

“To Be Tolerated”

“Blah Blah”

“A Promise, A Debt”

“Abandon To Random”

“Don’t Stare At The Edge” video:

“Symphony Of The Ego” lyric video:

Lineup:

Paolo Colavolpe - vocals

Matteo Di Gioia - guitar

Federico Paulovich - drums

Ralph Guido Salati - guitar

Gabriel Pignata - bass