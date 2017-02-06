DESTRAGE - "The Beauty Of An Album Is It Photographs A Moment Of The Band"

Milan, Italy-based 5-piece, Destrage, released their new album, A Means To No End, last October via Metal Blade Records. Guitarist Matteo Di Gioia recently spoke with BlackSiren.com about their prog metal sound at their new album, A Means To No End. An excerpt is available below.

Q: You called an album “a family portrait.” Could you please elaborate a little bit more on that?

Matteo: "Yeah, I was probably referring to the fact that the beauty of an album is it photographs a moment of the band. So, if they leave that way and they feel those emotions and they listen to some kind of music and they thrive on that kind of music in the moment it has to be on the record. And I’m so glad that people still do albums because now, because since this tendency to do singles and EP’s because making albums is not going at the same pace to which the world of music is spinning in terms of consumption because it takes one year to produce it and then it takes one hour to listen to it and most people don’t even listen to the whole thing. But, I still think that its very, very good to make full-length, because then you can browse back in the days and you can really see yourself. No wonder that every album sounds different because you were a different person back then, and you were another different person two albums ago."

In the video below by Camilla Boró (Sandhog Music Production), Matteo Di Gioia and Ralph Salati perform the album track ”Dreamers”:

Destrage recorded A Means To No End at RecLab Studios in Milan, reuniting with their longtime collaborator Larsen Premoli, and his assistant Alex D'Errico. While tracking, at the suggestion of drummer Federico Paulovich, they brought percussionist Alessandro "Pacho" Rossi into the fold. Having entered into the writing process with no plans beyond simply wanting to write good music, the finished product - which is mixed by Steve Evetts and mastered by Alan Douches - is somewhat revelatory, and will certainly grab the attention of anyone exposed to it. Known for their powerful live shows, these tracks are sure to sound incredible when blasted from titanic speakers as the band take them to the masses.

Tracklisting:

“A Means To No End”

“Don’t Stare At The Edge”

“Symphony Of The Ego”

“Silent Consent”

“The Flight”

“Dreamers”

“Ending To A Means”

“Peacefully Lost”

“Not Everything Is Said”

“To Be Tolerated”

“Blah Blah”

“A Promise, A Debt”

“Abandon To Random”

“Don’t Stare At The Edge” video:

“Symphony Of The Ego” lyric video:

Lineup:

Paolo Colavolpe - vocals

Matteo Di Gioia - guitar

Federico Paulovich - drums

Ralph Guido Salati - guitar

Gabriel Pignata - bass