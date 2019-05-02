DESTRÖYER 666 Cancel Upcoming Australian Tour Due To Controversy Over Alleged Racist And Misogynist Comments

According to a report by CelebrityAccess.com and the Sydney Morning Herald, Deströyer 666 has canceled their upcoming tour after inflammatory past comments from the band’s frontman came to light.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the band was due to perform a series of concerts in Australia and New Zealand, starting with a show in Auckland on May 28th, followed by performances in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. However, past on-stage incidents by the band’s founder, frontman, and guitarist KK Warslut came to light. According to the Morning Herald, those incidents include a 2012 performance at Germany’s DeathKult Open Air Festival when Warslut opened the show by claiming that Muslims were “invading” before offering the audience a Nazi salute (found here).

In a statement, a spokesperson Soundworks Direct, the promoter for the band’s Australian tour, said the band would no longer be playing shows in Australia or New Zealand in May or June.

“However, Bölzer, who were also scheduled to be performing, will now be headlining the booked dates,” the spokesperson said. “Information on ticketing and refunds will be issued soon as will information on support acts. Soundworks Direct thanks you for your patience in the meantime.”

The band has yet to issue a statement on the current situation. Watch the official Deströyer 666 website here for updates.