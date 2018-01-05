DESTRÖYER 666 To Release Call Of The Wild EP In February; Title Track Streaming

Renegade black/thrash maniacs, Deströyer 666, will release their Call Of The Wild EP on February 23rd via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the EP here, and listen to the title track, available for streaming below.

The ferocious street metal impacts with the subtlety of a clenched fist across each of its four tracks. Even more direct than 2016's Wildfire, Call Of The Wild is yet another facet to the ever-expanding arsenal of these celebrated metal iconoclasts.

"Call Of The Wild":