DESTRUCTION Announce New European Tour Dates; WARBRINGER, CRISIX And DOMINATION INC. Confirmed As Support

Teutonic thrash giants Destruction are proud to announce new dates for their previously postponed UK and Europe tour. The shows will now take place in November and December in support of their latest record, 2019's Born To Perish. American thrash maniacs Warbringer will replace Suicidal Angels (who cannot make the new dates due to scheduling conflicts) as support alongside Barcelona's Crisix and Domination Inc. from Greece. All previously purchased tickets remain valid and remaining tickets are available now. For dates that were not able to be rescheduled, you can request a refund from the point of purchase.

Founding member Schmier comments: "We are simply relieved and very happy that we could postpone the tour. With the mighty Warbringer we found a worthy successor for the Greek guys! We can´t wait to be back on the road again with this killer line up and wanna thank you all for the massive support and interest we have received during this crisis!"

Destruction 2020 UK / EU tour dates are as follows

November

28 - Waregemse Metal Day - Waregem, Belgium (Destruction and Warbringer ONLY)

29 - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands

30 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany

December

2 - The Dome - London, UK

3 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK

4 - Dolan’s Warehouse - Limerick, Ireland

5 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

6 - Slay - Glasgow, Scotland

8 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

9 - Santana 27 - Bilbao. Spain

10 - RCA Club - Lisbon, Portugal

11 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain

12 - Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Le Grillen - Colmar, France

15 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

16 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

17 - Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany

18 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.