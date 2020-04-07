DESTRUCTION Announce New European Tour Dates; WARBRINGER, CRISIX And DOMINATION INC. Confirmed As Support
April 7, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Teutonic thrash giants Destruction are proud to announce new dates for their previously postponed UK and Europe tour. The shows will now take place in November and December in support of their latest record, 2019's Born To Perish. American thrash maniacs Warbringer will replace Suicidal Angels (who cannot make the new dates due to scheduling conflicts) as support alongside Barcelona's Crisix and Domination Inc. from Greece. All previously purchased tickets remain valid and remaining tickets are available now. For dates that were not able to be rescheduled, you can request a refund from the point of purchase.
Founding member Schmier comments: "We are simply relieved and very happy that we could postpone the tour. With the mighty Warbringer we found a worthy successor for the Greek guys! We can´t wait to be back on the road again with this killer line up and wanna thank you all for the massive support and interest we have received during this crisis!"
Destruction 2020 UK / EU tour dates are as follows
November
28 - Waregemse Metal Day - Waregem, Belgium (Destruction and Warbringer ONLY)
29 - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands
30 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany
December
2 - The Dome - London, UK
3 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK
4 - Dolan’s Warehouse - Limerick, Ireland
5 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland
6 - Slay - Glasgow, Scotland
8 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
9 - Santana 27 - Bilbao. Spain
10 - RCA Club - Lisbon, Portugal
11 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain
12 - Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Le Grillen - Colmar, France
15 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany
16 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland
17 - Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany
18 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy
Tickets for all dates are on sale now.